"Playing a pro wrestler as opposed to being a pro wrestler" - Bully Ray on top WWE star

WWE legend Bully Ray feels that Liv Morgan's promos have to be stronger after listening to her on the microphone on RAW.

Morgan won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank after she cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, after Money in the Bank, the new champion cut a passionate and heartfelt promo. She thanked the fans and credited them for her success.

On a recent Busted Open show, Bully Ray stated that Morgan sounded like she had memorized her promo and that her passion on the microphone wore off as the promo went on.

"I didn't think it was a strong promo from her. But I will say this, the people were behind her, at first, but then it started to trail off a bit. I believe she was trying to memorize a promo last night - they're never going to hand Liv Morgan a microphone and say, 'Here's five minutes, go say whatever the hell you want to say.' Unfortunately, when I hear Liv talk last night, I feel like I'm watching somebody who's playing a pro wrestler as opposed to being a pro wrestler."

The Hall of Famer continued and stated that Morgan should be more physical in the ring and make it look real:

"This whole, 'We did it guys, if it wasn't for you guys, you guys got me all the way through,' it's uber babyface, chase-the-hug stuff and I understand why they do it. But, I want to see Liv come out there and stand on her own two feet - verbally and physically," said Bully Ray. [From 4:10 to 5:08]

LivForWomenWrestling_ @LegitWWEDaily ‍ @YaOnlyLivvOnce Liv morgan Full entrance as NEW smackdown Women Champion on Monday Night Raw Liv morgan Full entrance as NEW smackdown Women Champion on Monday Night Raw ✨❤️‍🔥 @YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/ICSxN6FISW

Who could Liv Morgan face next in WWE as champion?

WWE @WWE "Whether you know it or not, you're gonna do everything that you wanted to do. You're gonna do great things. And most importantly, you're gonna grow up to be a good person. And you're gonna have everything that you wanted." - @YaOnlyLivvOnce "Whether you know it or not, you're gonna do everything that you wanted to do. You're gonna do great things. And most importantly, you're gonna grow up to be a good person. And you're gonna have everything that you wanted." - @YaOnlyLivvOnce 💙 https://t.co/VsPM6GdEuS

On this week's WWE RAW after Money in the Bank, Morgan teamed up with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair to face Carmella and Natalya in a tag team match.

Natalya was defeated by Rousey at Money in the Bank. Natalya challenged Morgan to a match, stating that she deserved a title shot as she softened up Rousey in their match which helped Morgan cash in and win the title.

Rousey could also seek a rematch, perhaps this time as a heel in a feud with Morgan. There's also the possibility that Charlotte Flair or Bayley could return and feud with Morgan in the future.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far