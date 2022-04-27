"I just wasn't into it"- WWE Hall of Famer not interested in Becky Lynch and Asuka's feud

Bully Ray has admitted that he isn't interested in seeing how WWE books Asuka and Becky Lynch's feud going forward.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Lynch made her first on-screen appearance since losing the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. However, Big Time Becks was confronted by the returning Asuka.

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Ray was critical of the segment featuring Lynch and The Empress of Tomorrow. The Hall of Famer claimed that WWE didn't catch his attention with the angle, as he said:

"After last night, I don't want to see what happens with Becky and Asuka next week. You didn't grab me, you didn't catch my attention, you didn't do anything. I don't know what else to say, like honestly, I don't know what else to say. From beginning to end, other than how great the women looked and it was great to see Asuka back, as a fan, I just wasn't into it." [31:21-31:59]

Asuka has been out of in-ring action since July of 2021 when she suffered an injury. The last time she competed on WWE programming was at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Vince Russo recently criticized Becky Lynch's promo on RAW upon her return

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Becky Lynch's promo from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Lynch should've walked out to the ring wearing street clothes and been more serious on the microphone. He said:

"First of all, Becky Lynch is coming into the ring in a full cosplay outfit. What is the first thing she does? She strikes her poses and after all that, she starts cutting this promo about how she has hit rock bottom. So she wants to sucker us in that she's hit rock bottom and then she's going to turn it around. 'Oh no, I'm gonna be mean or I'm gonna be like this.' That's the premise of the promo. But if she wants us to believe she has hit rock bottom, she should walk in street clothes, disheveled, head hung, no cosplay outfit, no striking a pose, and then very seriously take the mic." [38:50 – 42:44]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW below:

WWE could book a feud between Lynch and Asuka going forward. It will be interesting to see if the two women cross paths in the near future in an official match.

Please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Arjun