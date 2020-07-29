On last night's episode of WWE RAW, Kairi Sane suffered a brutal beatdown at the hands of Bayley, which ultimately led to Asuka sacrificing her RAW Women's title and heading towards the backstage area to help Sane.

Mere minutes after the beatdown, Sane posted a tweet thanking the WWE Universe and signaling that this was the end of her WWE stint. On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray bashed Sane for her tweet and seemed incredibly unhappy at the WWE Superstar immediately taking to Twitter after receiving a vicious beatdown on RAW.

Sending out that tweet three minutes after the segment ended was atrocious. Anything that WWE and those women tried to build up for that moment, is now completely thrown out the window.

Wrestlers thanking each other on social media, and what we saw from Kairi Sane last night, in my opinion, has absolutely no business in there. Now, who knows Kairi Sane might be down with wrestling and she might not care anymore. You'd think that she did give a d**n about all those women.

Kairi Sane's 3-year stint with WWE has come to an end

Bully Ray had a lot more to say about Sane's tweets, and none of it was positive, to say the least. You can check out the entire rant on the link provided above. Ray's comments start at the 6:50 mark.

Reports had started coming out in regards to Kairi Sane's departure from WWE, a short while ago. Last night, she bid farewell to the WWE Universe after the RAW beatdown and is all set to go back to Japan to live with her husband. Sane was one of the most beloved Superstars in the WWE locker room and her co-workers had nothing but good things to say about her. It would be interesting to see what her fellow WWE Superstars think of Bully Ray's attack on her for her farewell tweets.