Bully Ray suggests WWE needs to 'rebuild' Shayna Baszler

WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray, believes that WWE needs to "rebuild" former two-time NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray expressed his opinion that Shayna Baszler has been 'misused' since she moved to Monday Night RAW from NXT. This led Bully Ray to talk about how WWE should book Shayna Baszler's character going forward:

“I don’t want to see Shayna Baszler right now in a competitive match” Bully Ray began on the show. “You know what I would have done with Shayna Baszler on Monday night? I would have had Shayna Baszler pop Sasha Banks in the mouth backstage.”

“I would then have had her come to the ring, I would have had Shayna Baszler beat the sh*t out of Sasha Banks, beat the shit out of Bayley. Then? Take both of their championships and hold them in the air. Because they [WWE] need to rebuild Shayna little bit. I need Shayna Baszler to be that bad mother trucker that she’s supposed to be, not having a competitive wrestling match. I don’t care about her having a competitive wrestling match right now.”

People can’t even recognize #Reality when they see it anymore. https://t.co/nMJCRjIj2x — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 4, 2020

Shayna Baszler's character is similar to Brock Lesnar?

on the topic of Shayna Baszler's character, Bully Ray went on to compare "The Queen of Spades" to "The Beast Incarnate" himself, Brock Lesnar:

“This woman Shayna Baszler is supposed to be like a killer, like a Brock [Lesnar]. I mean stop me if I’m wrong. Shayna Baszler, the girl that hit the back of that neck of Becky Lynch; this wild rabid animal who can break you, snap your arm, and bite the back of your neck, just poke your eye out and destroy you. Have her do that to those other two girls (Sasha and Bayley), let’s reestablish her.”

“let’s turn her into this menace to the women’s division. Let’s turn her into this loose cannon, snap Sasha’s arm, snap Bayley’s arm, take both of their championships. If you’re going to get somebody over, let’s really get them over. Let’s strap a rocket to their back and shoot them to the moon.”

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Shayna Baszler faced off against current WWE RAW Women's Champion, Sasha Banks. Do you think "The Submission Magician" can win the RAW Women's Championship in the future on Monday Night RAW?