"WWE hasn't given me a reason to care about these women" - Bully Ray on experienced tag team

Bully Ray feels that WWE has not given him and other fans a reason to care about Tamina and Dana Brooke as a tag team.

The two WWE Superstars were in action this week on RAW and faced the new tag team of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The duo were featured primarily in the 24/7 Championship segments.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray discussed the women's tag team match on this week's RAW. The Hall of Famer stated that the match was underwhelming and said Brooke and Tamina are entertaining, but the company hasn't done a good job of making fans care about them.

"Dana [Brooke] and Tamina in their 24/7 roles have been very entertaining. They're doing the best job that they possibly can. But as a legitimate, serious women's team, I'm just not buying into it because the WWE hasn't given me a reason to care about these women. They've given me a reason to laugh and chuckle with these women and find them entertaining, but they haven't given me a reason to care about them as wrestlers," said Bully Ray. [From 22:23 to 22:51]

Co-host of the show Dave LaGreca feels that fans cannot get invested in the duo of Tamina and Dana Brooke overnight. It will take a few months for the WWE Universe to back them.

What happened in the women's tag team match on WWE RAW?

The new faction of Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and Bayley had their first match on RAW when Kai and Sky faced Tamina and Dana Brooke on RAW. The match had some significance as the winner progressed to the next round of the women's tag team title tournament.

The match, which went on for 10 minutes, was won by the new team when Iyo Sky landed a moonsault to get the win.

It's heart touching to see the women's tag team division back in the limelight, as the exit of Naomi and Sasha Banks has put a dent on the division.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil