Bully Ray says current champion should face Roman Reigns next in WWE

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
Nishant Jayaram
Nishant Jayaram
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 16, 2022 10:13 AM IST
News

WWE legend Bully Ray (a.k.a Bubba Ray Dudley) thinks that Roman Reigns' next opponent should be Randy Orton.

Reigns and The Usos are currently in a feud against RK-Bro in WWE. Current SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will take on RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle, and Orton in a Winners Take All tag team unification match next week on the blue brand.

On the Busted Open show following last week's SmackDown, Bully Ray explained why Orton is the perfect opponent for Reigns, comparing The Viper's "credibility" to Brock Lesnar.

"Without a doubt [Randy Orton as a future opponent for Roman Reigns]. Me and LaGreca were talking about credible opponents for Roman Reigns over the next year. Remember, who did Roman beat at WrestleMania to become your world heavyweight champion? Brock Lesnar - the most credible of credible opponents. Multi-time WWE Champion, a beast, and a guy who will go down in history as one of the best to do this," said Bully Ray.

Bubba Ray also called Orton the most "credible of credible opponents."

"Now, who do we feed to Roman over the next year. We need the most credible of credible opponents and Randy Orton is one of them. Orton a 14-time champion, chasing the record held by John Cena as the 16-time WWE world heavyweight champion." [4:45 - 5:35]
Talk about OUTTA NOWHERE!!!@RandyOrton & @SuperKingofBros just sent @WWEUsos a #WMBacklash message!#WWERaw https://t.co/Xjodeh8NKY

Bully Ray feels that it's not a good idea for Roman Reigns to lose the world title at the moment.

WWE reportedly wants Roman Reigns to be next Brock Lesnar

A recent report from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has claimed that Reigns will have fewer dates and will also demolish everyone in his path.

''It seems the idea now is to try and make Reigns into a new Lesnar, a guy who beats everyone and is portrayed at a level of his own, while he only works limited dates," Meltzer said.

The Tribal Chief will also reportedly work much lesser dates in WWE. Reigns is not supposed to work as many house shows and is next booked for the Money in the Bank and SummerSlam events scheduled for July.

Born with this blood. #WeTheOnes ☝🏽#WMBacklash https://t.co/IiK6Beruwe

Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 600 days, the longest-reigning champion in the title's history.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Debottam Saha
