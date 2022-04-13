Bully Ray believes former WWE Tag Team Champion should be inducted into the Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (f.k.a Bubba Ray Dudley) has called upon WWE to induct his former teammate Spike Dudley into the Hall of Fame.

Spike joined the infamous Dudley family in 1996 during the team's initial run on ECW before moving over to WWE. During the veteran's stint as a Dudley, Spike was able to take high-risk moves from much larger superstars, earning him a cult following among many hardcore wrestling fans.

The 51-year-old has made little to a few public appearances in recent years after taking a step back from the wrestling business in 2015. Despite his absence, Spike's former teammate Bully Ray believes that he should be one of the next superstars to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

With WrestleMania season having recently come to an end, it will be some time before the next batch of inductees is announced. However, do not be surprised if Spike's name is listed as an inductee in the years to come.

Bully Ray on reuniting with Spike and Devon Dudley

The Dudley Boyz are commonly known as a tag team consisting of both Bully Ray and Devon. However, many fans have called on Spike to rejoin the group at a future date, making the squad a trio once more.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Bully spoke about the possibility of one day having Spike join the Dudleys again.

"If we ever needed Spike, if we ever needed our little brother, if we ever needed the runt of the litter, like I said, he's no more than a phone call away, and he'd be right there by our side. And I think the WWE Universe would go absolutely crazy to see Bubba, Devon and Spike standing together in the same ring again." H/T Bleacher Report

Despite not having wrestled as a tag team since 2016, both Bully and Devon have made many appearances on independent shows. Therefore, an in-ring reunion between one of wrestling's greatest ever teams may still be on the cards.

