"I didn’t tell anybody" - Bully Ray on how WWE contacted him for a surprise return at a previous Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has opened up about being a surprise entrant in the 2015 Royal Rumble match, which was held in Philadelphia Pl.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion was announced under his WWE ring name, Bubba Ray Dudley. He was the third entrant in the bout and lasted around four minutes before being eliminated by Bray Wyatt.

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray disclosed how WWE reached out to him to make his Royal Rumble appearance possible. He stated that Road Dogg was the one who spoke to him regarding his return at the event.

“Road Dogg actually reached out to me, and he’s like, ‘the Rumble is in Philly, we’d love to have you as a surprise, what do you think?’ I was like, man I’ve never been in the Rumble before, I don’t care if I’m out there for one minute or I win the damn thing, I’d love to be a part of it. Kept it extremely hush-hush. WWE went out of their way to keep it a surprise, I didn’t tell anybody. Not even Dreamer knew. I think maybe I told D-Von like an hour beforehand that I was going to be there," said Bully Ray.

Masterofswagger @OfficialMOSwag Bubba Ray Dudley made his WWE return – and his first Royal Rumble appearance! #WWE #RoyalRumble http://t.co/7G1RT8jaHy Bubba Ray Dudley made his WWE return – and his first Royal Rumble appearance! #WWE #RoyalRumble http://t.co/7G1RT8jaHy

Bully Ray on being the first surprise entrant in the 2015 WWE Royal Rumble match

Bully Ray received a big pop from the crowd when he made his entrance. This was his first appearance on WWE TV in a decade.

It was even more special because the event was held in the City of Brotherly Love, which was home to ECW.

Bubba stated that he remembers blacking out for an instant because of how excited he was.

"It’s one of those moments I always talk about. I was the first surprise, I was number three in the Rumble. The Miz was already out there, R-Truth was already out there. Here goes the first countdown – boom. The rockets go, the explosions, and out I came. And I just remember that wall of sound in Philadelphia, that rush of energy that overcame me. I am fortunate enough and blessed enough to have one hell of a pop that night. I remember blacking out for a quick second because my adrenaline was running so hard!” said Bully Ray.

Bully Ray @bullyray5150 🏾 🏼 Still the greatest Tag Team walking the planet today. Still the greatest Tag Team walking the planet today. 👌🏾👌🏼 https://t.co/4afXVtFZBP

The Dudley Boyz is one of the most popular and successful tag teams of all time. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes in this article.

Could Paige return at this year's Royal Rumble? Learn more from our experts right here

Edited by Debottam Saha