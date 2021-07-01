Burger King reveals their favorite storyline in WWE right now

Riddle certainly seems to love his Burger King, and the home of the Whopper is returning the love to the WWE Superstar on social media.

Over the last month on WWE RAW, Riddle has mentioned Burger King on several occasions in backstage promos with Randy Orton and others. This week's show saw Damian Priest offer to take Riddle to Burger King to try the new Ch'King sandwich.

Thanks to social media, we know Riddle took Damian Priest up on his offer as The Original Bro tweeted a picture of him at Priest having lunch at Burger King.

"Thanks @ArcherOfInfamy for the stallion lunch and @RandyOrton you gotta try the CH'KING Sandwich it's amazing #RKBro #wweraw #chking," Riddle tweeted.

Burger King loves the RK-Bro storyline in WWE

Burger King caught wind of the WWE Superstars enjoying their new chicken sandwich and took the time to reply to Riddle, letting him know that RK-Bro is their favorite storyline in wrestling right now.

"This is the best storyline in wrestling," Burger King responded in a tweet that Riddle retweeted.

With McDonald's throwing their support to AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. as of late, it's no surprise to see Burger King side with WWE and Riddle right now. The burger wars are just as big as the wrestling wars are to some people.

Maybe Ronald McDonald can step into a WWE ring with The Burger King for ultimate burger supremacy? I'm sure this is an idea that WWE would love to see happen.

this is the best storyline in wrestling — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 30, 2021

Are you enjoying the RK-Bro storyline as much as Burger King is? What do you think the next step in this storyline is? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

