"Business decisions aren't always popular ones" - Senior WWE executive on the possible outcome of Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns

We're almost a week away from WrestleMania 39, and there is a lot of hype for the show's headliner between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. 'Road Dogg' Brian James has shared his thoughts on the match-up on his podcast this week and had some interesting comments about the bout's possible outcome.

WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events began by stating that he loved the build-up to the WrestleMania main event and was looking forward to seeing how it all pans out at the SoFi Stadium. Road Dogg clarified that while he had no knowledge regarding the creative plans for the match, fans should be prepared for all possibilities.

While many want Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns, Road Dogg alluded to the fact that WWE doesn't always make decisions that pander to the audience.

"What a beautiful and perfect build. What a beautiful time it feels like for Cody, so I'm really interested," said the WWE Hall of Famer. "You know, business decisions aren't always popular ones; I'm interested to see what decision is made. That's why I want to watch this, and I'm not alone here. Excuse me; I don't know the finishes; I want to see them. I don't want to be mad about them when I see them." [25:18 - 26:00]

Road Dogg explained that instead of speculating about the finish, he was more interested in how the company would follow up on the world title storyline after WrestleMania.

The former D-Generation X member also had a message for everyone who criticizes WWE's booking when they don't necessarily get what they want creatively.

He continued:

"I want to be happy about it, 'Oh, what does that mean for Monday?' You know what I mean, like. What is that going to bring me next? Not like, they've ruined it! They've killed WrestleMania! Oh, they've ruined it!' No, they just didn't do what you wanted them to do. Suck it up, buttercup, and tune in on Monday and see where we're going. That's how I feel anyway, and I know it's me speaking from the other side of the fence, so it ain't fire!" [26:01- 26:50]

Road Dogg "wants to be taken on a ride" when he watches Cody Rhodes wrestle Roman Reigns

To WWE's credit, Triple H's team has done a great job setting up Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' WrestleMania rivalry.

The American Nightmare has legitimately emerged as a viable candidate to take the title off the Tribal Chief, and Road Dogg agreed that the Undisputed Universal Championship could realistically change hands at the show.

However, more than worrying about the eventual winner, Brian James wanted to experience engaging storytelling during the match and was prepared to be blown away by the twists and false finishes.

"Yeah, I could see Cody (beating Roman Reigns). And that's the part that's intriguing (the match could go either way). It's the ride," noted the WWE legend. "And so, I'm not as concerned about who lays on top of who when the second bell rings, I want to be taken on that ride, and I want to not know what the end of it looks like. I want to be in a tunnel going upside down!" [26:51 - 27:40]

Who are you backing to win between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from the article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes