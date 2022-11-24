WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has taken to social media to respond to a fan video of her avoiding Bianca Belair's ponytail.

The former RAW Women's Champion was recently the subject of a fan video, which depicted her entrance from Monday's show. Making her entrance alongside Asuka and Bianca Belair, Five Feet of Fury held out her hand to keep the latter's ponytail from hitting her in the face. She then took to Twitter to note that she needed to keep her distance from the hair-style, as it had some reach.

Now, the RAW Superstar has taken to social media once again to respond to her own post. In the tweet, Bliss noted that she had already had her lip split open once this week, and didn't plan on it happening again. She especially didn't want it to happen because of a ponytail, she noted. The lip-splitting Bliss was talking about was caused accidentally by her dog, as she also took to Twitter to note a few days ago.

"Already been busted in the lip once this week - didn’t wanna have it happen again … by a ponytail," she wrote

Bliss will team with Asuka, Mia Yim, and one other female WWE Superstar in the Women's WarGames match on November 25th.

What was the fan response to Alexa Bliss' tweet?

The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have also taken to social media to respond to Alexa.

One fan questioned why Bianca was allowed to use her hair as a weapon.

Another fan told Alex her lip injury looked painful.

One fan asked if Bliss was going to reunite with Bray Wyatt.

Another WWE fan shared a GIF of Judge Judy, with a caption of "that's smart."

One fan told Alexa to keep herself healthy for WarGames.

One fan hoped Alexa had recovered from her dog-related injury.

Alexa Bliss is set to appear on Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series, you can read more about that by clicking right here.

