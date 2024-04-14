"But I love cosplay"- WWE Superstar Jade Cargill gives her intriguing opinion on engaging in cosplay

WWE SmackDown Superstar Jade Cargill recently opened up about her approach to her wrestling persona and entrances.

Cargill along with Bianca Belair and Naomi faced Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL last weekend in Philadelphia. Cargill's performance in her WrestleMania debut match was praised by the fans, as she secured a victory for her team by pinning Kai.

While opening up to Evan Mack of The Kick Rock Wrestling podcast during WrestleMania week Cargill gave her honest opinion on trying out cosplay in WWE. The culture of cosplay has always been prevalent in the wrestling industry whether it be for paying homage or adding to the storyline.

The former TBS Champion expressed her excitement about the prospect of trying out cosplay during a solo performance in the future.

"I can't give that away because the one that I really want to try right now... Hopefully, whenever I have that solo, I'm going to do it. So I can't say it, but right now what I do is I try to infuse whatever my fan base says, and I hope it aligns with what I'm trying to do right now. But I love cosplay. I'm just trying to save it for those phenomenal moments so it can go viral, like all my cosplay that I've done for every entrance that I've done at AEW, guys," she said. [H/T- Fightful]

Check out Jade Cargill's opinion below:

Bianca Belair recently commented on Jade Cargill's performance in WrestleMania XL

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair recently made a positive remark about Jade Cargill's performance at WrestleMania XL.

Giving her honest opinion at a Fanatics Live signing at WWE World, Belair asserted how tricky it becomes to debut at WrestleMania, but the new superstar handled it with ease and patience. The EST of WWE also praised Cargill's potential to become more upskilled in the near future.

"I thought it was great. It's one thing to be able to debut in WWE, but when you're debuting at WrestleMania... but she handled it. She was just calm, cool, and collected. She handled it. I think it just speaks volumes of what's expected of her and what we're going to see of her in the future and the potential she has. It's exciting. I think Jade, she showed up, she showed out, and I'm excited to see what more she has to show," she said.

WWE fans eagerly await to witness new milestones that are going to be achieved by Cargill in the near future.

