"But I still hate the pick" - Former WWE manager reveals why he is disappointed with Gunther moving to RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is unhappy to see Gunther and the rest of Imperium move to RAW.

The Ring General debuted on the blue brand last year and quickly became the Intercontinental Champion. Since then, he has taken down the likes of Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, Braun Strowman, and Xavier Woods in successful title defenses.

On the Smack Talk podcast this week, Mantell mentioned that Gunther was one of his favorites on the blue brand and was sad to see him join RAW. However, the veteran detailed that the Austrian Anomaly would be immensely successful on the red brand.

"Gunther is my guy. Gunther is my SmackDown go-to. Oh, he'll do great on RAW and I predict future stardom for Gunther. He's a great talent and a different talent. A totally different talent, a different look and he's almost a flashback to the past brought forward. So I think he's gonna do really well. But I still hate the pick. I wanted him to stay on SmackDown so I could watch him." [From 7:21 - 8:00]

WWE completed Night 1 of the draft this week on SmackDown

Triple H kicked off the WWE Draft to start the show. He announced that all RAW and SmackDown superstars, including a few NXT stars, were eligible for the draft.

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman were the first draft picks for SmackDown, while Cody Rhodes went to RAW. The draft continued throughout the show as several stars switched brands, and some up-and-coming wrestlers from NXT joined the main brand.

While Gunther has had a massive run on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see if he can replicate the same success on the flagship show.

