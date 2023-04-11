Create

"But he's a pu**y" - WWE fans say Brock Lesnar is scared after 37-year-old star issues a challenge on RAW

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Apr 11, 2023 08:33 IST
Brock Lesnar is a former WWE Champion.
Brock Lesnar is a former WWE Champion.

The wrestling world has given their brutally honest opinion and believes that Brock Lesnar is frightened of Cody Rhodes after the latter challenged The Beast on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Tonight, The American Nightmare has declared his intention to challenge Lesnar. Rhodes would respond to an assault from the former WWE Champion on last week's Monday Night RAW.

Cody revealed that, despite his dread of Brock, he intends to transform The Beast Incarnate into his victim. He announced his confrontation with Brock Lesnar, asking The Beast to "answer the call" for a showdown at WWE Backlash.

Will @BrockLesnar accept the challenge from @CodyRhodes?#WWERaw https://t.co/2coZD2XJny

The WWE Universe took to Twitter to agree with Cody Rhodes that Lesnar attacked him because he was intimidated by the former's spotlight.

Some fans shared that Brock Lesnar was terrified of Rhodes because he attacked the latter from behind and didn't show up on tonight's WWE RAW.

Check out the fan reactions below:

@WWE @BrockLesnar @CodyRhodes Brocks scared 😭😭
@WWE @BrockLesnar @CodyRhodes brock is a part timer, he's definitely a joke right now.

Check out the uncensored tweet here:

A furious fan was taking shots at Lesnar.
A furious fan was taking shots at Lesnar.

Meanwhile, some WWE fans clearly understand what The Beast is a dominant force inside the ring. Hence, fans stated that The American Nightmare needs a "study guide" to fight Lesnar.

@WWE @BrockLesnar @CodyRhodes He gonna need a study guide on how to beat Brock lesnar
@WWEonFOX @CodyRhodes Brock is gonna kill him
@WWE @BrockLesnar @CodyRhodes Don't accept, Brock. He's not worth IT..

It remains to be seen if The Beast Incarnate will accept Cody Rhodes' challenge for WWE Backlash.

What did you think of Rhodes' promo? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...