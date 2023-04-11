"But he's a pu**y" - WWE fans say Brock Lesnar is scared after 37-year-old star issues a challenge on RAW

The wrestling world has given their brutally honest opinion and believes that Brock Lesnar is frightened of Cody Rhodes after the latter challenged The Beast on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Tonight, The American Nightmare has declared his intention to challenge Lesnar. Rhodes would respond to an assault from the former WWE Champion on last week's Monday Night RAW.

Cody revealed that, despite his dread of Brock, he intends to transform The Beast Incarnate into his victim. He announced his confrontation with Brock Lesnar, asking The Beast to "answer the call" for a showdown at WWE Backlash.

The WWE Universe took to Twitter to agree with Cody Rhodes that Lesnar attacked him because he was intimidated by the former's spotlight.

Some fans shared that Brock Lesnar was terrified of Rhodes because he attacked the latter from behind and didn't show up on tonight's WWE RAW.

Meanwhile, some WWE fans clearly understand what The Beast is a dominant force inside the ring. Hence, fans stated that The American Nightmare needs a "study guide" to fight Lesnar.

Demarcus @Demarcu49541621 @WWE @BrockLesnar @CodyRhodes He gonna need a study guide on how to beat Brock lesnar @WWE @BrockLesnar @CodyRhodes He gonna need a study guide on how to beat Brock lesnar

It remains to be seen if The Beast Incarnate will accept Cody Rhodes' challenge for WWE Backlash.

What did you think of Rhodes' promo? Sound off in the comments section below.

