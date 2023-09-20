Butch beats long-term rival for the first time in 2120 days

Butch picked up a win against one of his long-time rivals for the first time in 2120 days tonight at a WWE show.

Tyler Bate was one of the pioneers of NXT UK, ever since he won the inaugural NXT UK Championship by beating Butch in the finals of the NXT UK Tournament. Since then, Bate and Butch have competed together and against each other several times over the years. In fact, the SmackDown star got his revenge against Bate a couple of months later to win the NXT UK Championship.

Tonight, Tyler Bate went face-to-face with his long-time rival during the Heritage Cup Tournament. Both men put on an incredible match that had fans on their feet. At one point, Bate even hit the 'Bitter End' on the SmackDown star. However, the former NXT UK Champion was able to overcome Bate, and move on to the finals of the Heritage Cup Tournament.

This was the first win for the Brawling Brutes member against Tyler Bate in over 2120 days. He last beat Bate for the NXT UK Championship during an episode of NXT in 2017. It remains to be see if he will be able to win the Heritage Cup against Noam Dar.

