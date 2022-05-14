×
Butch defeats former WWE Champion on SmackDown

Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne in WWE
Israel Lutete
Modified May 14, 2022
On the latest episode of SmackDown, Butch defeated former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in a singles match.

The former NXT UK Champion, alongside his Fight Night stablemates Sheamus and Ridge Holland, have been involved in a feud with New Day for a few months now. They've had multiple tag team and singles matches against each other this year.

Butch has pinned @TrueKofi! 😮#SmackDown https://t.co/qEjnxBhkg8

Last week on the blue brand, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods teamed up to face Sheamus and Holland in a Tables match, but they were defeated.

On SmackDown this week, New Day suffered another loss after Butch scored a victory over Kingston. The former NXT star came out all guns blazing. The New Day member then gained the upper hand in the match for a short period of time, even delivering the SOS for a near fall. Butch then delivered his own set of moves, pinning Kingston.

... aaaaaaaand Butch is outta here.#SmackDown https://t.co/nbzdVpLUoj

Following the bout, the heel group celebrated on the ramp. It's unknown whether the feud is finally over or if it will continue on the blue brand.

Before arriving on the main roster, The Bruiserweight competed in NXT and NXT UK under the ring name Pete Dunne. He's a former WWE United Kingdom and NXT Tag Team Champion.

