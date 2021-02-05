Butch Reed passes away at 66

It was announced today that the wrestling legend Butch Reed passed away at the age of 66 due to heart complications.

The news originally broke on Butch Reed's official Instagram account. A message on the page stated that Reed passed away and thanked everyone for their support.

Reed had been struggling with heart problems, and it was reported previously that he had gone through two heart attacks earlier this year. Unfortunately, he didn't recover from these health issues.

Butch Reed was one of the strongest wrestlers of his time. He was able to accomplish extraordinary feats of strength that no one at that time could even think of performing. He is fondly remembered as a great wrestler to this day. His passing is sad news for the wrestling industry and the entire world.

Butch Reed made his name in various promotions

Trained by Ronnie Etchison, Butch Reed started his career in 1978. He got the chance to debut in Vancouver All-Star Wrestling a year later. His talent was soon recognized and acknowledged, and he started wrestling for the prestigious NWA early in his career.

The next stop in Butch Reed's career was Mid-South Wrestling. There, his career took off, as he started getting famous within the territories. He was widely known as one of the toughest wrestlers in the business. Reed even won the Mid-South North American Heavyweight championship three times before he left the company. His matches in this promotion remain quite memorable.

Reed made his way into WWE in the 1980s, where he was hailed as the "Natural" Butch Reed. He was the first person eliminated in the inaugural Royal Rumble Match. Reed even clashed with names like Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage. Still, Butch Reed was most famously known for his time in NWA's Jim Crockett Promotions as one-half of "Doom" alongside Ron Simmons.