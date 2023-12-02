Butch will get a new WWE tag team partner on SmackDown, legend says (Exclusive)

In the events that transpired in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, it seems that Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, is all alone in his battle against Pretty Deadly. While reviewing the show, the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter spoke about the angle and revealed his expectations.

Butch has been struggling for support ever since his alleged split from Ridge Holland, and he had a tough night on SmackDown, where he lost to Bobby Lashley and also got attacked backstage by Pretty Deadly.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, Bill Apter noted that he has always been a fan of Butch and the WWE Superstar's aggressive and spunky attitude. Apter, however, was not too convinced about Pretty Deadly, as he stated below:

"Well, I think that he should have been alone a long time ago when he was just working under the Pete Dunne name. He has that furious attitude that I really like, that anger and spunkiness in the ring. I don't know where they are going to go with him because, you know, Pretty Deadly, I'm not overly impressed with their out-of-ring personalities. They don't come across as tough enough guys to me," Bill Apter said. [33:54 - 34:31]

Apter also predicted Butch to get a new tag team partner and feud with Elton Prince and Kit Wilson moving forward.

"I think that Butch is going to have a feud with them and then pick up some sort of another tag team partner. That's what I think they are going to do with him." [34:35 - 34:43]

