"By putting Kevin Owens down" - Paul Heyman makes a bold prediction ahead of Roman Reigns' title defense at the WWE Royal Rumble

In a recent interview with Dayton 24/7 Now, Paul Heyman opened up about the upcoming WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens will challenge Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble this Sunday.

During the interview, Paul Heyman was asked about how will Roman Reigns beat Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble. Heyman said that while he sees Reigns winning the match, KO is still a worthy competitor and a dangerous fighter:

"By putting Kevin Owens down for a 10-count, where Kevin Owens can't stand up at the end of a Last Man Standing match and therefore Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Heavyweight Championship and move on to WrestleMania. Now, that's not a disparaging comment about Kevin Owens, he's a worthy #1 contender, he's a very dangerous man and he is a very very dangerous fighter and he's going to bring the fight to Roman Reigns. We're not going to walk out of this unscathed. The champion is only as great as the challengers he puts down and Kevin Owens is as worthy of a challenger as there is in WWE but he will be put down this Sunday."

Paul Heyman on a possible challenger coming for Roman Reigns after the Royal Rumble

Paul Heyman was then asked about a SmackDown star possibly winning the Royal Rumble and coming after Roman Reigns to put a dent in his title reign. Heyman said that anyone who was not capable of challenging Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows shouldn't even be in the Royal Rumble match:

"If they can't put a dent on Roman Reigns, can't push Roman Reigns to his limit, if they can't be a worthy competitor at WrestleMania then they don't belong in the Royal Rumble. And it's not just people on SmackDown either. I've had been eye on people on RAW and even someone who may appear out of nowhere, whether they be from NXT or else where."

