"Byeee" - WWE champion sends a message after Backlash 2025

This year's Backlash was a great event filled with solid matches. The show even featured the last bout between Randy Orton and John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, where Cena came out on top. After the event, Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega took to X to post a picture of herself with the gold.

Last month, Zelina Vega faced Chelsea Green in a match for the Women's United States Championship. She dethroned Green to become the new champion. Vega teamed up with a returning Alexa Bliss on last week's SmackDown to defeat The Green Regime.

The Women's United States Champion shared a picture on her X account after Backlash. In the caption, she wrote the following message:

"#BYEEE 👋," Vega wrote.

Fans are already behind Vega in her first singles championship reign in WWE. It'll be interesting to see what's next for her on the blue brand.

Zelina Vega sent a heartfelt message to WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY

Women's World Champion IYO SKY successfully defended her championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. The Genius of the Sky recently celebrated her 35th birthday. Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega took to X to send a heartfelt message to SKY for her birthday.

IYO SKY is one of the most talented wrestlers on the current roster. She won the Women's World Championship by dethroning Rhea Ripley on an episode of RAW in March. SKY turned 35 on May 8.

La Muñeca took to X to send the following birthday message to her good friend and co-worker, SKY:

"2016 to now! Always thought you were amazing @Iyo_SkyWWE, I’m so proud to be your friend and co-worker! Happy birthday 🎈🎁🎂 🫶," Vega wrote.

Vega and SKY are expected to have memorable runs as champions. It will be interesting to see whether they will be in action at Saturday Night's Main Event.

