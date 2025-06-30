Byron Saxton left speechless after 35-year-old RAW star's declaration

Byron Saxton usually conducts the mid-RAW interviews that are only seen by viewers on Netflix. When interviewing a 35-year-old star, he was left completely speechless.

It isn't the first time Byron Saxton has had a disagreeable interview, but with the 35-year-old Grayson Waller, he seemed genuinely shocked by the comments being made. Of course, the question was about the seemingly never-ending tease of the breakup of A-Town Down Under.

Instead, Grayson Waller decided that he didn't want to talk about it and started praising The New Day in the fallout of their World Tag Team Title loss. He called their betrayal of Big E as one of the most incredible moments in WWE history, leaving Byron Saxton utterly shocked.

As you may know by now, The New Day lost the World Tag Team Title to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. As a result, every member of The Judgment Day is a champion, including the newest addition, Roxanne Perez, who will be taking Liv Morgan's place.

Interestingly enough, the tease of the A-Town Down Under breakup keeps going, but this week, Waller decided to talk about something else. A few weeks ago, they had an argument in front of The New Day.

It'll be interesting to see how it finally plays out.

