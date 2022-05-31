Byron Saxton talks about the legends whose matches he would like to call

Byron Saxton has revealed which legendary wrestlers from the past he would like to call matches for.

Saxton has worked as a ring announcer and commentator in WWE for 10 years now. In that time, he's seen plenty of legendary superstars perform at the top level. However, there appear to be several that he would have liked to call matches for back in the day.

Saxton recently made an appearance on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he discussed a variety of topics. When asked which legends he would like to call matches for if he could go back in time, the Monday Night RAW commentator provided a respectable list:

"I think it would be anybody just from the era I grew up in. There's Ultimate Warrior, Hulk Hogan. Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcase was actually my second favorite wrestler," said Saxton. (44:48 to 44:58)

He went on to give more names from the late 1980s and early 1990s era of pro wrestling:

"I don't have like the flashiest of choices. It would have been cool just to kinda... The Road Warriors/Legion of Doom, Demolition, like just any of those larger than life characters man. It would have been pretty cool to call their matches." (45:04 to 45: 21)

The era Byron named his wrestlers from is today known as the "Golden Era" of wrestling, when characters were larger than life and pro wrestling itself was at the height of its popularity (before the Attitude Era).

Byron Saxton was once a wrestler himself in NXT

Before joining the commentator's desk, Byron Saxton was himself a wrestler.

He made his in-ring debut in WWE's then-developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), in 2007. He would go on to make appearances in ECW and NXT (then a game show) seasons 4 and 5.

His earliest job as a commentator involved brief stints behind the table in 2009 for FCW and ECW.

When the Florida-based developmental was revamped as NXT (now a proper wrestling show), Saxton shifted to the brand. In 2012, he permanently moved to commentary for the Black and Gold brand and has been on the broadcast team for many of WWE's weekly shows and premium live events.

If you use the quotes above, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin

