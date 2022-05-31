“I don’t know why I got that call” - Byron Saxton opens up about botched WWE callup

WWE commentator Byron Saxton has detailed a conversation he had with an alleged WWE personnel regarding his debut as an announcer.

Byron, who was signed to the Stamford-based promotion in 2007, currently works as an announcer and commentator for the company. Besides the main roster, Saxton has also been a part of FCW, ECW and NXT.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Byron revealed that a year before his ECW debut, he received an anonymous phone call informing him that he would be making his debut as an announcer at Clash of Champions:

"To this day, I don't understand what exactly happened, but probably even less than a year before that [ECW debut] I got a call saying I was going to make my debut as an announcer. I was at the gym or something, so I missed the call but I heard the voicemail say, 'Hey Byron, congratulations, you're gonna make your debut at Clash of Champions as an announcer.' I was like, 'Alright, here we go.' So I called back travel [people] like, 'Hey I just got your voicemail and just wanted to confirm the details." (24:56 - 25:22)

However, Byron disclosed that when he called the travel department to confirm, they stated that they never called him. The former FCW star added that he talked about the matter with Tom Prichard, who told him to keep his bag ready just in case.

The former voice of SmackDown added that the call was a one-off incident and there was no follow-up on it:

"I was freaking out, thinking, I'm getting called up or not. Nothing ever happened after that. To this day, I don't know why I got that call, I don't know why I was told that I was going to make my debut on the road. It just I felt like maybe I'm the crazy one here. Maybe it was just one lucid dream or something." (25:56 to 26:13)

Byron Saxton is currently a part of WWE RAW announce team

After spending years moving around different brands in multiple roles, Byron currently serves as a color commentator on Monday Night RAW.

He made his return to the flagship program in January 2020 after spending a few years on SmackDown. He is also a one-time WWE 24/7 Champion, having pinned fellow commentator Corey Graves to win the the title.

However, his title didn't last long as Byron lost the 24/7 title seconds later to Drake Maverick.

