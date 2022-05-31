"We don't witness it anymore" - Byron Saxton reveals his favorite finishing move to watch from ringside

Monday Night RAW commentator Byron Saxton has revealed his favorite finishing maneuver, and it just so happens to come from The Undertaker.

Saxton has been a commentator on WWE's main roster since 2014. In his time sitting ringside, he's witnessed some of the top superstars in the business hit their finishing maneuvers in the most high-profile matches imaginable.

Byron Saxton recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he discussed a wide variety of topics. When asked about which finisher was his favorite to watch from the commentary table, he named the Tombstone Piledriver:

"The favorite finishing move to witness is, well we don't witness it anymore unfortunately, but it was the Tombstone." (44:02)

The Tombstone is synonymous with The Undertaker and Kane. The Phenom used the move for almost his entire 25-year career in the company, while The Big Red Machine used the move on occasion, mostly preferring a Chokeslam.

The Tombstone and piledrivers of all kinds have been banned in WWE since 2000. A major reason for this is the neck injury "Stone Cold" Steve Austin suffered at Summersalm 1997 while taking a Sit-out Piledriver from Owen Hart.

While there have been different variations, the only ones that have been able to consistently use the move in any capacity since it was banned are The Deadman and Kane.

Byron Saxton had one of the most convoluted finishers of all time

CameronMacauleyyy04 #WWE2K22 @CameronWWE2004 @WWEGames put this finisher in a "new moves" pack plzzz lol @WhatsTheStatus If you uploaded Byron Saxton to CC I wish his finisher was in the game, btw anyone remember this finisher? It looks like a move you would make in WWE 2k14 create a finisher mode lmao@WWEGames put this finisher in a "new moves" pack plzzzlol @WhatsTheStatus If you uploaded Byron Saxton to CC I wish his finisher was in the game, btw anyone remember this finisher? It looks like a move you would make in WWE 2k14 create a finisher mode lmao😂😂😂 @WWEGames put this finisher in a "new moves" pack plzzz🙏 lol https://t.co/ZcjszN5l16

Before commentating on wrestling matches from behind the desk, Byron Saxton made his living inside the ring. Saxton was part of WWE's developmental system since 2007, even partaking in seasons four and five of NXT when it was still a game show.

Saxton's finishing maneuver was called The Saxtonation and was one of the most convoluted finishing moves in wrestling history. Its technique is difficult to describe, but sounds almost as confusing as it looked.

Byron would hold his opponent in a cobra-clutch position, or how Jinder Mahal grips his opponent before hitting his finisher, Khallas. The commentator would then bend his opponent forward as to give them a modified Skull Crushing Finale. He would then change the direction of his opponent's fall, throwing the victim on his back.

Some refer to the maneuver as overly-complicated, while many fans rank it among the worst finishers in the history of WWE.

