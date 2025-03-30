  • home icon
Byron Saxton sends a message after Rhea Ripley surprises him at WWE Live event

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 30, 2025 03:54 GMT
Byron Saxton and Ripley (via Saxton
Byron Saxton and Rhea Ripley (Image via Saxton's X handle)

WWE's backstage interviewer Byron Saxton has reacted to his interaction with Rhea Ripley at tonight's live event in Vienna. The Nightmare spooked Saxton while posing for a picture with him, and the video went viral on X shortly after.

Mami always makes it a point to "target" Byron Saxton at WWE Live events. She never misses a chance to scare him off, much to the fans' amusement.

At tonight's WWE Live event emanating from Vienna, Rhea Ripley took on Liv Morgan in a Street Fight. In the end, The Eradicator emerged victorious against her arch-rival. At one point, Ripley posed for a picture with Byron Saxton but ended up scaring him off. Saxton has now responded to the video:

also-read-trending Trending
"SMH #WWEVienna," he tweeted.
Ripley will compete in a crucial match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. She will take on IYO SKY in a Women's World Title match, with Bianca Belair officiating the contest as the special guest referee. The winner of the bout will head to The Show of Shows to defend the gold against The EST of WWE.

The match will likely end up becoming a chaotic affair, and Adam Pearce may turn the 'Mania bout into a Triple Threat contest.

Edited by Pratik Singh
