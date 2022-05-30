"I actually did it half-blind" - WWE personality recalls training alongside The Miz with one good eye

WWE RAW announcer Byron Saxton recently spoke about appearing at the tryouts for Tough Enough alongside a star-studded batch.

Saxton is part of the RAW commentary team, including Corey Graves and Jimmy Smith. He was the latest guest on the Out of Character podcast, where he spoke about working in the independent circuit, joining FCW, and being part of the announcement team on the Red Brand.

The former 24/7 Champion spoke about his days as a rookie on the fourth season of Tough Enough. He recalled being part of tryouts that included big names like The Miz, Boogeyman, and Luke Gallows. The star mentioned having an eye infection at the time.

Here's what Saxton had to say:

"I'm thinking, yes, this is my chance. I finally get to make it to WWE and live my dream. They flew us out to Venice Beach, CA. A lot of notable names, The Miz, was obviously the most popular name that was at that tryout. The Boogeyman, Luke Gallows," Saxton said. "It was a two-day tryout on the beach and I actually did it half-blind. At that time I was wearing contacts. For whatever reason, my eyes were messed up."

He decided to use only one contact a day to make it through the two-day tryout.

"I guess I had a slight infection in my eye. So I had the masterful idea of going, 'I know my eye is getting infected with this contact. I'm going to wear one contact per day.' So if I make it to the second day of the tryout, at least I got one good eye." (From 17:26 - 18:22)

Byron Saxton was a fan of WWE while growing up

During the conversation, Saxton also spoke about watching wrestling from when he was four years old. The 40-year-old mentioned that he would watch wrestling and try out moves with his pillows in his basement.

"I was watching WWE Superstars Saturday morning. That was my thing. So WWE Mania would come on at 10 AM ET, then you had a two-hour break so I could eat breakfast and everything and Superstars would come on at noon. So that was my Saturday morning every time," Byron added. (From 12:50 - 13:08)

You can catch Byron Saxton live in action behind the announcers desk every week on Monday Night RAW.

