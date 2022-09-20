"California Love." - WWE faction sends ominous warning to Matt Riddle following RAW

WWE stable The Judgment Day sent an ominous warning to Matt Riddle on WWE RAW Talk.

Though Judgment Day has made it their mission to ruin the lives of Rey Mysterio and Edge, they aren't the faction's only targets. Despite brutally attacking the Rated R-Superstar during his match with Dominik Mysterio, the group had time for even more mischief on last week's RAW. Following a Seth Rollins/Riddle brawl, Judgment Day members confronted The Original Bro and offered him a place in the group. He declined, however, and instead wrestled a match against Finn Balor.

On this week's show, Riddle once again contended with The Judgment Day. He even got a sneaky back-body-drop from Rhea Ripley during his match with Damian Priest on RAW. Not only that, but the group then cut an ominous promo on Matt Riddle during RAW Talk. During the promo, Damian Priest said that Riddle never knew 'what's good for him' before mocking their former member Edge. Finn Balor then mentioned getting some "California Love," referring to Riddle.

WWE shared the clip to their official Twitter page.

"You can roll him up, bowl him up, and smoke him up. That's what you can do. Now, let's go and experience some of this California Love, we're in California." Balor said (0:27 - 0:36)

This was a reference to both the legendary rapper Tupac Shakur and the city of San Jose, California, who played host to RAW last night.

What was the fan reaction to Judgment Day's threats to Matt Riddle?

The WWE Universe immediately took to social media to share their thoughts on The Judgment Day promo.

One fan shared a GIF of Balor in his bandana, claiming it had the "California Love" energy.

Another fan wanted a confrontation between Judgment Day and The Bloodline.

A fan claimed that if you can't defeat the group, you should join them.

One fan called the Judgment Day segments 'great.'

A Twitterati light-heartedly mocked the politeness of Finn Balor.

Another user shared a clip of the late Hip-Hop legend 2Pac in his famous music video for the song "California Love."

Though Matt Riddle seems to have made enemies in the faction, he must first contend with Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules.

What did you think of The Judgment Day's promo? Would you like to see them feud with Matt Riddle? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

