"Call me" - 27-year-old WWE star sends a message to Bayley after Damage CTRL attack

Bayley has received a heartfelt message from a fellow WWE Superstar after Damage CTRL attacked her on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Jacy Jayne was seemingly keeping a close eye on tonight's edition of SmackDown. She was not one bit happy over Damage CTRL turning against The Role Model.

Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match last week. Tonight on SmackDown, Damage CTRL turned against her in a shocking moment. In the end, she managed to fend them off and announced that she would challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Shortly after, Jacy Jayne put up a tweet stating the following:

"No one knows how to be a better friend than me..I would have never done this to you @itsBayleyWWE. Call me."

Damage CTRL was formed two years ago at the SummerSlam 2022 PLE. The Role Model made her long-awaited WWE return that night, with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY accompanying her. The faction later recruited Asuka and Kairi Sane as well.

For a while now, tensions had been brewing within Damage CTRL. Tonight, the much-awaited babyface turn of The Role Model finally happened, and fans are beyond excited to see IYO SKY lose her title belt at The Show of Shows this year.

