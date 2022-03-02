"It was like a bicycle" - Cameron comments on her WWE return at Royal Rumble

Former WWE Superstar Cameron has opened up about her return at the Royal Rumble, saying she didn't know what to expect.

The former Tough Enough contestant was among several surprise entrants in the Women's Rumble match. She was eliminated from the bout by Sonya Deville, who was involved in a feud with her friend Naomi.

Cameron spoke about her return to WWE with MuscleManMalcolm, stating that she only found out at the last minute that she'd be returning to The Funkadactyl theme song.

She also discussed the reaction she received from the crowd.

"It's like that moment leading up when you're about to be next, I had just found out right beforehand that I was coming out to the Funkadactyl music and not the Girl, Bye music. I was like, 'what am I going to do for my entrance.' It's just like anything, it was like a bicycle, you just feel the presence and go with the flow. 'I'm gonna give a little Dyctal with the Girl, Bye.' To hear the response, people were like, 'did you hear how people went nuts?' I didn't know what to expect," she said. (H/T Fightful)

Cameron reveals what her goal was heading into the WWE Royal Rumble match

Cameron and Naomi were part of a team known as The Funkadactyls from 2011 to 2014. They were portrayed as dancers/valets for former WWE star Brodus Clay. Naomi went on to become a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, while Cameron was released by the company in 2016.

She further spoke about the fans' reaction to her return, stating that her goal was to make them want to see a Funkadactyls reunion.

"I've always been that person where I feel everyone always has something negative to say. 'You can't wrestle.' I didn't know what the response was going to be, but hearing how people wanted to see [Naomi] and I get back together and the positive response. That was my goal," she said.

Cameron hasn't made another appearance on WWE TV following the Royal Rumble. Naomi recently formed a tag team with Sasha Banks, so it's unlikely that we'll see a Funkadactyls reunion anytime soon.

