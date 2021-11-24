Cameron Grimes challenges top heel for match with unique stipulation at NXT WarGames

Cameron Grimes was humiliated last week on WWE NXT when Duke Hudson chopped off his hair and beard following their poker showdown inside the squared circle.

While The Richest Man in NXT walked down to the ring tonight with a fresh look, his facial expression said that he was far from pleased with Hudson's actions from last week.

Grimes took the mic and cut a fiery promo where he explained that he kept his hair and beard long to remind him of his hardships while growing up in North Carolina.

Now that Duke Hudson has taken it away from him, The Technical Savage challenged him to a Hair vs. Hair match at the upcoming NXT WarGames.

Coming live on the tron from a hair salon, Hudson accepted the challenge, further taunting the former Million Dollar Champion by showing him the tuft of hair that he cut a week ago.

While the NXT Universe looks forward to the annual WarGames event, especially for the titular match, it has been a while since WWE has booked a Hair vs. Hair match.

Grimes and Hudson both undoubtedly look good with hair on their heads, but from the look of things to come, one of them has to lose it. Grimes has had his fair share of ups and downs on NXT, but it remains to be seen how he will deal with the up-and-coming stalwart from Down Under.

With everything said and done, Grimes is definitely the better technician between the two of them. However, NXT has been building up Hudson to become the next big heel until his call-up to the main roster.

It remains to be seen which of the two superstars will walk out of the match with their hair intact and which one will have to shave their head.

