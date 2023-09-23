Cameron Grimes defeats Hit Row member in match before SmackDown

Cameron Grimes defeated a member of Hit Row in a dark match, before the start of WWE SmackDown.

Hit Row has really failed to get over ever since their main roster debut several months ago. The group consisting of Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Top Dolla, B-Fab was constantly receiving flak from the fans, whether it was for their rap skills, or their in-ring work. They have since been off television for quite a while. All this culiminated in one of their members, Top Dolla, getting axed as part of the recent cuts.

On the other hand, Cameron Grimes was once a top star in NXT. However, his arrival on the main roster has been lackluster to say the least. Much like Ashante, Grimes has been off television for quite a while, but has been involved in dark matchs quite often.

Tonight, Grimes competed in a dark match against Ashante "Thee" Adonis before the commencement of SmackDown. As expected, Grimes picked up an impressive victory against the Hit Row member according to PWInsider.

It remains to be seen if Cameron Grimes will be able to get back on television sometime in the near future.

