On tonight's rendition of WWE NXT, Cameron Grimes and former RAW Tag Team Champions The O.C. picked up a win over The Schism in a six-man tag-team match.

The Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler) has been a thorn in Grimes' side on WWE NXT for the last few weeks. That is why yesterday, on Monday Night RAW, Grimes enlisted the help of Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows.

The Good Brothers agreed to assist the former North American Champion as long as they were promised to get paid in cash. Grimes, who is also a former Million Dollar Champion, had no problem in agreeing to pay them.

On NXT, the match started with Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler getting the early offense on Grimes. It wasn't until the latter tagged Anderson that they began to level the playing field.

Anderson was then momentarily distracted, which allowed Reid & Fowler to land a double-team move on The Machine Gun.

The match then shifted to Grimes vs. Gacy after a while. Gavy then tagged Fowler, while Grimes tagged in Gallows.

Ultimately, Big LG clotheslined everyone and hit the spinebuster and Magic Killer combo on Fowler to pick up the pinfall victory.

