Cameron Grimes gets into an altercation on WWE NXT

WWE NXT star Cameron Grimes had a foul-mouthed outburst on this week's episode of the show.

Grimes has been confronted by Joe Gacy in the past few weeks on the developmental brand. Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid have been trying to convince the former North American Champion to join their group. They have continually played mind games with the former champion.

On this week's show, Gacy took to the ring to deliver an unsettling speech and give smiling face pins to his stablemates. He then told Cameron Grimes that he'd reserve a seat for him in the ring and gestured towards a stool with a picture of Grimes on it.

Cameron Grimes then came out to the ring and refused to join the group. This led to Gacy making a comment about the former's deceased father.

A brawl followed, which saw Reid and Fowler getting thrown outside. Grimes then went after Gacy, who tried to hug him. Unmoved by the gesture, Grimes shoved Gacy off and shouted, "Come on, motherf***er, let's go." For many viewers, the moment was seemingly uncensored and very loud.

What did you think of Cameron Grimes' language? What did you think of the Joe Gacy segment? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Debottam Saha