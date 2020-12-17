Tonight on NXT, it was confirmed that Cameron Grimes will be out of in-ring action for approximately four to six weeks, due to a leg injury that he suffered during last week's episode.

After he lost to Tommaso Ciampa last week, Grimes was the victim of an assault from Timothy Thatcher, who snapped his leg after being confronted.

Days later, on December 11, the NXT Injury Report confirmed that Grimes had suffered an injury from Thatcher "snatching his leg," but did not provide any timetable for his return. Tonight, it was revealed that the Technical Savage will be missing in-ring competition for the rest of the year.

Since NXT's Injury Report is a blend of legitimate and storyline injuries, there is no telling whether Grimes' injury is legitimate, part of a storyline, or him just taking some time off.

Cameron Grimes' recent performance on NXT

For the last few months on the Black and Gold brand, Cameron Grimes has been involved in feuds with Superstars such as Damian Priest, Tommaso Ciampa, and mostly Dexter Lumis. His last encounter with Lumis was at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on December 6, where he lost to the Torture Artist in a Strap match.

Prior to his loss at WarGames, Grimes was defeated by Lumis in their two other encounters in a Blindfold match and a Haunted House of Terror match respectively.

Although Grimes was on a losing streak before he got injured, most of his matches with Lumis entertained the NXT Universe due to his blend of technical wrestling and comical antics as an annoying heel.

We at SK Wrestling wish Cameron Grimes a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the ring soon.