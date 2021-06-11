Cameron Grimes calls out ECW Legend; Offers him a title opportunity once he wins the Million Dollar Championship

Cameron Grimes is one of the most talented and now most wealthy superstars in WWE. Currently performing on NXT, there are few who can compare to Grimes in terms of wealth.

One person who has been going toe-to-toe with him recently is none other than LA Knight.

Cameron Grimes will go up against LA Knight on this week's NXT TakeOver: In Your House in a ladder match for the prestigious Million Dollar Championship. The belt was re-introduced back to the WWE Universe by Ted DiBiase and will be on the line this Sunday.

Grimes is confident that he will emerge victorious and even started talking up potential challengers in a recent interview on the Busted Open podcast.

The first person Cameron Grimes had in mind was Busted Open host and ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer and even offered to talk to some people in NXT in order to make it happen.

"You wanna see the Cameron Grimes championship reign with that Million Dollar Championship, and I'm fine with that, but first I got to get that title off that ladder. But once I get it off that ladder, I'm willing! And Tommy if you wanna come to NXT...you want a chance at the Million Dollar Champion. I'm sure I can talk to some people. I don't know how well they like you though." said Cameron Grimes

The Carolina Caveman will be looking to join an exclusive group of individuals come Sunday, as he looks to become just the fifth WWE Superstar to hold the Million Dollar Championship.

Where does Cameron Grimes' immense wealth come from?

Cameron Grimes doesn't exactly look like someone who comes from immense wealth. Having a nickname like the Carolina Caveman doesn't help with the whole new "Million Dollar Man" gimmick.

However, the origins of Grimes' immense wealth are very interesting. He invested his money in Gamestop stock and Dogecoin.

Me July 2020 "It would be hilarious to buy this Doge coin!" Me currently... pic.twitter.com/E5xIoVcCDh — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) April 16, 2021

It is all interesting to note that there is some truth behind Grimes' origins. The Technical Savage himself revealed that he looked into the stock market early on in his career and does have some experience in investing.

What do you think about Cameron Grimes' gimmick? Will he be the next Million Dollar Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

