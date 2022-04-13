Cameron Grimes retains North American Championship on NXT 2.0

NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes has successfully defended his title on the latest edition of NXT 2.0.

Grimes took to the ring on last week's edition of the developmental show to discuss his recent title win and pay tribute to his father, before he was interrupted by Solo Sikoa. The Street Champion then challenged Grimes to a match, making him the first challenger to the NXT mainstay's title. The match was then confirmed for this week's special championship edition of NXT 2.0.

During the match, both superstars were able to land some big offense, and Sikoa was almost able to score the win with a big Samoan Drop, ending in a very close near-fall. Following a ref bump, the match reached its conclusion when Trick Williams attacked Sikoa, allowing Grimes to make the cover.

This finish brought a less-than-stellar end to Cameron Grimes' first championship defense in WWE, but is sure to lead to future programs for the North American Champion.

Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa were attacked after their title match

As the match drew to its conclusion thanks to the involvement of Trick Williams, the former champion Carmelo Hayes made his presence felt on NXT 2.0.

Hayes stormed the ring to the bewilderment of the commentary team and laid waste to Grimes and Solo Sikoa with the help of Trick Williams. After the beatdown, Hayes held the NXT North American Championship high above his head, a statement that he intends to reclaim the title in the near future.

As of yet, Carmelo Hayes has not received his rematch for the championship.

What did you think of the North American Title match? Do you think Carmelo Hayes can win the championship back? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

