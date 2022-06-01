×
Cameron Grimes sends a message to Carmelo Hayes after NXT main event

Grimes has momentum heading into NXT In Your House
Liam Power
Modified Jun 01, 2022
News

Cameron Grimes sent a message to his upcoming title challenger Carmelo Hayes with a win over Nathan Frazer on NXT 2.0.

Grimes is set to defend his NXT North American Championship at NXT In Your House this Saturday. His opponent at the premium live event will be former North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

On this week's edition of WWE's developmental show, Cameron Grimes featured in the main event against high-flying English star Nathan Frazer, with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams on commentary at ringside.

The match was a fast-paced, high-flying affair which saw Frazer and Grimes flying all over the place in an effort to get the win. The young Englishman gave it his all, but Grimes, with his experience, ultimately proved too hard a battle for Frazer. The end of the match saw Grimes secure the win with a Cave-In.

💰🚀#WWENXT @CGrimesWWE https://t.co/00kQ8OU0c3

Following the match, Trick Williams left the commentary table to distract Grimes while Carmelo Hayes attempted an attack on the North American Champion. Grimes was able to fight off the former A-Champion and sat clutching his title in the ring as the show went off the air.

It will be interesting to see if Cameron Grimes will be able to retain his title at NXT In Your House. You can read more about him by clicking here.

