"Can be a b***h sometimes" - Lola Vice makes surprising comment regarding current WWE champion

Lola Vice has made some surprising comments regarding a current champion in WWE. Vice has been making her name on NXT since making her debut on the brand in 2023.
Recently, she has found herself in the midst of a rivalry with the Fatal Influence. This week on NXT, she teamed up with Sol Ruca and Zaria to take on the group in a six-woman tag team match. While she may not see eye-to-eye with NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, she had some praise for her.
During an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, she was asked who had her back in the locker room. She mentioned that she is friends with Kelani Jordan, but then said Jacy is a locker room leader.
“Jacy can be a b***h sometimes, she can. But I will say, she’s a locker room leader. She leads by example. She’s an extremely hardworking person. She never complains. She’s incredible at her job," she said.
Lola Vice then mentioned that Jayne has taught her a lot, and she is inspired by her.
“She’s taught me a lot and I feel like Jacy also, she’s one of the best women’s strikers that we have in wrestling that has never had a striking background before. And I just.. I like the way she thinks and she’s so passionate about wrestling. She inspires me, even though I want her title. I’ve learned so much from her and I’m really happy she’s in the position that she’s in.”
You can watch the video below:
Lola Vice will challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship
The six-woman tag team match on NXT ended with Lola Vice picking up the win for her team. Now, she is eyeing Jacy Jayne's Women's Title.
At NXT Heatwave last Sunday, Vice won a Triple Threat match against Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan to become the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship.
She will now have her shot at NXT No Mercy on September 27th as she looks to dethrone Jacy Jayne.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit the No-Contest Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
