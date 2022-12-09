"Can I go next year pls" - Xavier Woods, Mia Yim, and other WWE Superstars react to The Game Awards 2022

WWE Superstars have reacted to The Game Awards 2022. Death Stranding 2 was officially announced at the ceremony, and the first look for Tekken 8 gameplay was also revealed.

The event was held in Los Angeles, and creator and producer of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, hosted the show. God of War Ragnarök led with eleven nominations and six awards at the event, and Elden Ring won Game of the Year.

Taking to Twitter, Mia Yim reacted to the first trailer reveal for Death Stranding 2. Xavier Woods, the host of UpUpDownDown on YouTube, tweeted regarding Tekken 8.

Meanwhile, Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL asked to be present at next year's Game Awards show. Maximum Male Models members also reacted with their respective tweets.

Check out the reactions from the popular stars:

mån.sôör @KSAMANNY



elden ring is mâximum malē model apprõved cöngrats @fromsoftware_pr elden ring is mâximum malē model apprõved #TheGameAwards cöngrats @fromsoftware_pr elden ring is mâximum malē model apprõved #TheGameAwards https://t.co/9iTesnaFQX

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston recently returned to WWE NXT

In terms of the gaming world, Xavier Woods is quite possibly the most knowledgeable WWE Superstar. However, he and The New Day continue to evolve within the company.

The multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions appeared on this week's episode of NXT in their quest to win the NXT Tag Team Championships for the first time.

The titles are currently held by Pretty Deadly, who will face Woods and Kingston at NXT Deadline.

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins



Plus

KOTR -

Being birthed -

Multiple New Day rebirths -



HEAVY IS THE HEAD THAT WEARS MULTIPLE CROWNS! Soon to be triple crown championsPlusKOTR -Being birthed -Multiple New Day rebirths -HEAVY IS THE HEAD THAT WEARS MULTIPLE CROWNS! Soon to be triple crown champions👑Plus KOTR - 👑Being birthed - 👑Multiple New Day rebirths - 👑HEAVY IS THE HEAD THAT WEARS MULTIPLE CROWNS! https://t.co/0SBVX0vhmc

The New Day is a former seven-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions and four-time RAW Tag Team Champions. Winning the NXT Tag Team Titles this weekend will surely be a historic moment in the faction's history.

In the absence of Big E, who is currently sidelined due to a major injury, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have opted to stick to the tag team division instead of competing as singles stars.

The New Day was recently unsuccessful in their attempt to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships when they challenged The Usos on the Blue brand.

Do you think Woods and Kingston should win the NXT Tag Team Championships? Sound off in the comment section

