"Can’t have both" - Bayley sends a message after a recent incident with a fan at WWE live event

WWE Superstar Bayley recently shared a message after tearing up a fan poster at a Road to WrestleMania live event this Saturday.

The Damage CTRL leader spotted a sign she didn't like before her match. She swiftly made her way to the fan to snatch the poster and tear it into two pieces. Bayley also briefly broke into a dance after interacting with the spectators next to the barricade.

The video of Bayley tearing up the poster quickly went viral, as the top RAW Superstar often does so at house shows. She retweeted the video with a message to the WWE fan who held the sign, instructing that her fans are either with her or against her.

"You're either with us or against us, Becca! Can't have both," wrote Bayley.

Bayley joined forces with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY as Damage CTRL took on Asuka, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match. The faction delivered an entertaining performance but ultimately lost their match.

What else happened at WWE Road to WrestleMania live event in Trenton, NJ?

The action-packed show featured multiple entertaining matches, including a title bout in the main event.

Johnny Gargano locked horns with Baron Corbin in a singles match and picked up the win. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Dolph Ziggler and Bronson Reed won their singles matches against Mustafa Ali and Elias, respectively.

Cody Rhodes walked out to a massive pop for his match against Finn Balor. The two superstars delivered an impressive bout that ended with The American Nightmare picking up another victory over the former Universal Champion.

And lastly, Seth Rollins challenged Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship in the main event. Theory retained his gold, but The Architect craftily stole the show.

