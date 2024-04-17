"Can't wait to beat you up again" - Chelsea Green responds to record-breaking star after Matt Cardona comments

Chelsea Green just responded to a legendary WWE star after a heartfelt post regarding her husband, Matt Cardona.

Natalya has been a part of WWE for many years now. Throughout her tenure with the company, she has accomplished pretty much everything there is to do. She is a multi-time champion, she starred in a TV show called Total Divas, and she also holds a couple of world records. She currently holds the Guinness World Record for most matches for a female WWE wrestler, most wins by a female WWE wrestler, and more.

Given that she is in the later stages of her career, Natalya has been busy mentoring some of the younger stars in the company who could benefit from her knowledge. But that doesn't stop her from having fun on social media.

Recently, Chelsea Green took to X to say that she will never forget her return to IMPACT Wrestling, where she teamed with her husband, Matt Cardona, for the first time. Nattie responded to this message by saying that she was proud of her and that her glass was always half full. Green then responded, saying that she couldn't wait to beat up the wrestling legend again.

"ILY NATTIE. (Can’t wait to beat you up again & then drink some vodka lemonade)"

Check out her tweet here:

Natalya responded to Chelsea Green's challenge

Being a legend in the business, Natalya is not going to back down from any challenge. She isn't afraid to step up to anyone and she proved it in her response to Green.

It didn't take long for Natalya to reply to the former Tag Team Champion, saying that it sounded like a good time.

"Sounds like a good time," wrote Nattie.

Check out her reply here:

It remains to be seen if this will result in a match between these two women on RAW.

