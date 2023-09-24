"Can't wait till someone gets rid of you" - Former WWE Superstar sends harsh message to current rival

It has been a dark week for some WWE Superstars, but one man who has been able to find his feet since his release is Zack Ryder.

The star who is now famous under his real name of Matt Cardona on the independent circuit, recently entered a feud with Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley.

The two stars have faced off several times before, and their most recent interaction came after The Dudley Boyz member shared a story about the time he was told to shave his head almost three decades ago.

Cardona had a particularly harsh response to the message, proving that their feud was far from over.

Ugh. Dark day in the business of pro wrestling. Can’t wait til somebody gets rid of you. I hope it’s me." He wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Dudley Boyz recently signed new deals with WWE

The Dudley Boyz haven't wrestled for WWE for a number of years after their last run came to an end back in 2017. The two Hall of Famers have remained linked to the company, and recently revealed to PWInsider's Mike Johnson that they inked a legends deal a few months ago.

“We did sign Legends deals. It was a few months back, so I was very shocked when I saw reports that we had signed a Legends deal because it made it seem like we had signed it that day or that we had just signed it, and we didn’t. The Dudley Boyz will now be new action figures, in video games, it’s more merchandise. That, I’m happy to say, we did sign a legends deal, and we’ll see what happens from there.”

It remains to be seen whether or not The Dudley Boyz will ever make their WWE on-screen return.

Do you think the issues between Cardona and Bubba Ray are set to continue? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.