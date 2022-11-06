"Can you teach me how to get fired?" Current WWE Superstar has an interesting request for Braun Strowman 

Mustafa Ali requested his release from WWE earlier this year, but the company was able to renegotiate with him and later brought him back to RAW.

It appears that the star could now be unhappy in his current role once again, as he recently made an interesting request from Braun Strowman on Twitter.

Strowman was boasting about how well his match against Omos was accepted in The Middle East when Ali requested that he teach him how to get fired.

Braun Strowman was surprisingly released in June 2021 alongside many well-known faces, many of whom have since returned under Triple H.

The Monster of All Monsters made his surprise return to the company back in September and has since been able to pick up where he left off.

Mustafa Ali requested his release from WWE back in January

Mustafa Ali requested his release from WWE ahead of the 2022 Royal Rumble and declined to participate in the event. The star went on to share several updates that made it clear that he wanted out of the company, but he still had a lengthy contract to fulfill.

Ali was later convinced to return to the company and stepped into a feud with Austin Theory for the United States Championship that only lasted a few weeks before he was once again demoted to Main Event.

In recent weeks, Ali has been feuding with Seth Rollins and was expected to challenge for his United States Championship at Crown Jewel. Still, the company has surprisingly omitted him from this week's Championship match.

Instead, Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley will challenge Rollins in a triple-threat match tomorrow night on Monday Night RAW.

Do you think WWE has underutilized Mustafa Ali in recent months? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

