Canceled original plans for WWE RAW Underground revealed 

On this week's WWE, RAW Underground saw several different fighters spar in the underground fight club introduced by Shane McMahon. The reception from the WWE fans for RAW Underground has been mixed at best during its time on television. According to an earlier report, Vince McMahon nixed a large part of this week's WWE RAW script and rewrote it, with some plans changing while the show was taking place.

Now, according to a report from Fightful Select, there were several segments that were filmed for RAW Underground that did not air on tonight's episode of the Red brand.

Canceled WWE RAW Underground plans revealed

According to the report from Fightful Select, large parts of RAW Underground had been filmed in several segments that did not air on this week's episode of WWE RAW. They were scrapped before they were even viewed.

The first segment that was scrapped saw Jessamyn Duke take on an enhancement wrestler and defeat her. The segment saw Duke get high praise due to the striking display she put on, but the segment never aired. Marina Shafir also had a fight in a segment immediately after that.

In something that has not been seen for some time in WWE, Titus O'Neil also found himself as the focus on RAW Underground. He faced Riddick Moss in a segment. Later, Ivar faced Dolph Ziggler, but Angel Garza attacked Ivar, which saw everyone take big bumps.

The RAW Underground segment with Ivar and Garza was a follow-up of the storyline earlier in the night that saw Angel Garza distracted during his match with Montez Ford when Ivar came out and walked away with Demi Burnett. Burnett had originally come out with Garza, but left willingly with Ivar when offered his famous turkey leg.

According to the Fightful Select report, no reason was given for why the segments, which had already been filmed earlier were scrapped. Instead of these segments, RAW Underground saw the Hurt Business dominate and stand tall at the end of the WWE segment yet again.