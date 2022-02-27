×
Canceled tag team title match from Elimination Chamber rescheduled for WWE SmackDown next week

New title match announced for next week's SmackDown
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
Modified Feb 27, 2022 12:07 AM IST
WWE has confirmed that The Usos will put their SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line against The Viking Raiders next week on Friday night.

The two teams were initially supposed to lock horns in the title match at Elimination Chamber. Unfortunately, the bout never took place at the premium live event as The Usos unexpectedly attacked their opponents even before they entered the ring.

This week on SmackDown, we saw Jey and Jimmy Uso in a backstage interview boasting about their actions. However, they were attacked by Erik and Ivar, who wanted payback for things that unfolded at Elimination Chamber.

Soon after that, WWE confirmed that their SmackDown Tag Team Championship match had been rescheduled for next week. The Viking Raiders, who defeated top teams on the blue brand to get their title shot, will finally get their much-awaited match on the next episode of SmackDown.

It is worth noting that backstage reports at the time revealed surprising details about the original plans for their title clash. It was stated that the company never planned to have The Usos and The Viking Raiders compete for the title at Elimination Chamber.

However, several claimed that the match would have easily fit into the card if not for extended promos throughout the show.

WWE confirms two other big matches on SmackDown next week

Next week on SmackDown, there will be another title match as Sami Zayn is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. Surprisingly, we also saw Johnny Knoxville claim a potential shot at Zayn's championship in the future.

Additionally, Ronda Rousey will compete in her first-ever match on SmackDown next week.

The 2022 Royal Rumble winner has her sights set on Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship, and the two superstars will face each other in a title match at WrestleMania 38. However, her ongoing feud with The Queen has also led to a rivalry with WWE official Sonya Deville.

Deville attacked Rousey from behind in SmackDown's opening segment while The Baddest Woman on the Planet was distracted by Flair. This led to Adam Pearce confirming a match between Rousey and Deville next week.

Edited by Kaushik Das
हिन्दी