Canceled plans for streak vs. streak match between Goldberg and former WCW Tag Team Champion revealed

Former WWE and WCW star Bryan Clark recently discussed a canceled storyline with Goldberg in WCW. Initial plans for the program between the two were called off at the last moment, although they wrestled later on in their careers.

Bryan Clark had several memorable runs in both WWE and WCW in the mid-90s. He ended up retiring in 2003 due to chronic injuries. Goldberg still wrestles occasionally. He fought Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view earlier this year.

Bryan Clark was recently interviewed by Pro Wrestling Defined on YouTube. During the interview, Clark opened up about canceled plans for a streak vs. streak match against Goldberg in WCW. Clark was also on a winning spr at the time but management ended up shelving the idea, going in a different direction from a creative standpoint:

"That's what they had planned but then there were some changes and I don't really know who was booking, whether it was Kevin Sullivan or... I don't really know all the behind the scenes but they decided that I would lose right before... because I think I won in the World War 3 PPV going into... basically, it would be me vs. Bill [Goldberg] and they ended up going in a different direction."

"Unfortunately that happened but I got to work with Bill a lot, later throughout WCW and Japan and other places so that's just part of my story."

A quick look at Bryan Clark's WWE and WCW career



After several runs in a few regional promotions and a short stint in WCW, Bryan Clark signed with WWE (then WWF) in 1993. After a successful tryout, he made his debut as Adam Bomb in May 1993, managed by Jonny Polo. A few months into the run, Polo was replaced by Harvey Whippleman. Neither manager really fit the gimmick and Adam Bomb slipped down the card before leaving in mid-1995.

At Uncensored 1997, Bryan Clark returned to WCW as Wrath, one of several characters WCW created to try and tap into the success of the Mortal Kombat franchise. Clark took time off with an injury in 1999 before returning the following year and forming a tag team with Brian Adams called KroniK. The duo was successful in the WCW tag team division, capturing the Tag Team Championships twice.

After WWE bought WCW, Adams and Clark made their WWE debuts on an episode of SmackDown in September 2001, attacking The Undertaker. However, both Clark and Adams were released by WWE shortly after a match against The Undertaker and Kane at Unforgiven 2001.

