Former WWE and WCW Superstar Barry Horowitz was the special guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, and the respected pro wrestling veteran was asked a plethora of questions during the Q&A session.

Sportskeeda's Vatsal Rathod asked Horowitz whether he had any plans for WWE WrestleMania 36 weekend before the show was cancelled and relocated to the WWE Performance Center.

Horowitz revealed that he was booked heavily for the WWE WrestleMania 36 weekend festivities in Tampa, Florida, and he also stood to make a lot of money that would have 'made the rest of his year'.

The former WCW star noted that he lived close to the venue and was booked for many meet-and-greet sessions. Horowitz was locked in to be busy for three to four days, and he was looking forward to all the activities until the COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to nix the PPV in Tampa.

Here's what Barry Horowitz revealed:

"Yes, I was booked heavily. It would have actually made the rest of my year. I mean, I had some really, I mean, I only lived 45 minutes from the venue, and I was booked on some major meet-and-greets at the armory. I would have been busy for probably a good three to four days all day. That's a lot of PR work, and I was really looking forward to it. Yeah, I mean, it's a shame really because that thing would have really been spectacular in Tampa at the venue, and Tampa alone as a sports town. It's quite obvious, we've got TV 12, we've got wins with he Bucks, we're headed to the Stanley Cup. So, why not WrestleMania there! It would have been great if it did happen, and then you follow with the Bucks, and then you follow with the lighting. Tampa is spectacular. It's a shame that it got cancelled, but what are you going to do. I mean, this is part of life and mother nature and whatever you want to call. We need to get a different building or something like this; this had to be."

Barry Horowitz could have even had a match during WWE WrestleMania 36 weekend

It was later revealed on Twitter by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that he very nearly lost a match to Barry Horowitz during WWE WrestleMania 36 weekend. SRS was pushing for the match to happen, but the pandemic played spoilsport again.

SRS made the revelation during his interaction with Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Andrea Marie Hangst on Twitter.

I was very close to losing a match to him this year — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 23, 2020

Mania week? — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) September 23, 2020

Yes! — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 23, 2020

I'm bummed you missed out on your WrestleMania moment. — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) September 23, 2020

I'm not! That's the match I was pushing for. The one that was gonna happen would have been a NIGHTMARE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 23, 2020

During the latest episode of UnSKripted, Barry Horowitz also spoke about his desire to become a trainer or coach for a big promotion, the most memorable moments in his career, The Kliq's backstage influence, and more.