Candice LeRae defeats current champion in her first match back on WWE RAW

In her return match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Candice LeRae collided with one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Dakota Kai.

The Poison Pixie made her return to the show after she was taken out by Damage CTRL several weeks ago during a backstage segment. The group recently competed and lost in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series this past Saturday night.

On RAW this week, Candice LeRae got a little taste of retribution when she went one-on-one with Dakota Kai. During the commercial break, she was attacked by Damage CTRL, who was seen being escorted to the back.

Dakota wasn't at 100%, as she competed in a brutal match at Survivor Series. During the bout, Candice hit Kai with a flat liner on the apron and a missile dropkick for a two-count.

LeRae performed a move off the middle rope but ate a superkick. Dakota then hit her with a Kaio Kick.

Later in the match, Candice LeRae went for a Lionsault, but her opponent moved out of the way. Dakota Kai hit her with a Scorpion Kick followed by a Go To Kick for a near fall.

LeRae hit Kai with a neckbreaker off the middle rope and pinned her to win the match. It remains to be seen whether this match will mark The Poison Pixie's rivalry with Damage CTRL.

