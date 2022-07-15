"I’m too old for that" - Candice LeRae discusses potential return to WWE

It doesn't sound like Candice LeRae has any desire to return to WWE NXT 2.0 at this time.

Back in May, LeRae's WWE contract quietly expired after disappearing from NXT 2.0 television last year. LeRae was absent from TV due to being pregnant.

LeRae and her husband, Johnny Gargano, welcomed their first child into the world back in February 2022. Since then, wrestling fans have been speculating about the couple's eventual return to professional wrestling.

Gargano and LeRae recently took part in Highspots Sign It Live, where they signed memorabilia and answered questions from fans. When LeRae was asked about the potential of returning to NXT 2.0, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion jokingly suggested she's too old for the multi-colored brand now.

“I’m too old for that anyway,” Candice LeRae said in a joking manner. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Indi Hartwell has been directionless in NXT 2.0 without Candice LeRae and The Way

Johnny Gargano's stable, The Way, was one of the most entertaining acts in WWE NXT in 2021. The group consisted of Gargano, Candice LeRae, Theory, Indi Hartwell, and Dexter Lumis as an honorable member late in its run after InDex got married.

Hartwell enjoyed great success as part of the faction and had a run as the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions with LeRae in the process.

But with both Gargano and LeRae's contracts expiring and her on-screen husband Lumis being released, there hasn't been much for Hartwell to do in WWE NXT 2.0

Perhaps it's time to bring Hartwell up to the WWE main roster, as it doesn't appear that there are any plans for her right now as part of the NXT 2.0 brand.

It's clear that both Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano are enjoying their time off from the wrestling business, being new parents to their son Quil. We all know that the couple will eventually return to professional wrestling when they're good and ready. When will that be? Only time will tell.

Find out which AEW star has been compared to both Goldberg and Chyna here

LIVE POLL Q. Where will Johnny and Candice sign with? WWE AEW 27 votes so far