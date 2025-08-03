Candice LeRae interferes in WWE Men's Tag Team title match; gets put through a ladder 

WWE Superstar Candice LeRae was part of a brutal spot during the Men's Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at SummerSlam 2025. Similar to LeRae, two more female stars interfered in the bout.Tonight, The Wyatt Sicks are defending their WWE Tag Team Championship in a TLC match against DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, The Street Profits, Fraxiom, and Andrade &amp; Rey Fenix. All of the stars started the match strong, showcasing their incredible high-flying abilities.At one point in the match, Johnny Gargano hit a Springboard DDT on Joe Gacy through the table. Gargano's wife, Candice LeRae, came out to check on him ringside. After seeing an empty ring, the female star went in to try and climb up the ladder to grab the titles. However, she was stopped in her tracks by B-Fab, who was later taken out by The Wyatt Sicks' Nikki Cross.Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa came in the ring to help LeRae get back on her feet and climb the ladder. However, Montez Ford hit a superkick on Ciampa, who lost his balance and slammed into his friend. This resulted in Gargano accidentally pushing the ladder that had his wife on it. LeRae went straight through another ladder that was lying outside the ring.Check out the brutal spot below:It remains to be seen who will come out on top in the TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championship.